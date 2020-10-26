Several communities throughout the Cowboy State saw record low temperatures for October 25 on Sunday as a winter storm moved across the region.

Most notably, Worland broke the previous record of 16, which was set in 2001. It got down to -10 there.

Here are the Wyoming towns that set record low temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

It got down to -5 in Big Piney on Sunday, beating the previous record of 0 set in 2001. Big Piney also saw a minimum high-temperature record of 19 degrees, breaking the previous record set in 2004.

It got down to -3 in Buffalo on Sunday, which breaks the previous record of 21 set in 2001. Buffalo also saw a minimum high record of 11 degrees, breaking the previous record set in 2012.

It got down to -8 in Casper on Sunday, which broke the previous record of 13 set in 1997. Casper also saw a minimum high temperature of 10 degrees, breaking the record of 23 set in 1997.

It got down to -5 in Greybull on Sunday. That broke the old record of 17 set in 2001. Greybull also saw a minimum high record of 17, breaking the old record set in 2012.