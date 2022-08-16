Several Statewide Offices Contested in Wyoming GOP Primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a path to reelection while more competitive Republican races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Tuesday's primary in Wyoming.

Gordon's primary opponents include Brent Bien, of Sheridan, and Rex Rammell, of Rock Springs.

State legislators Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, and Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, are seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state now that Ed Buchanan is leaving office to become a judge.

Republicans Megan Degenfelder, of Laramie, and Jennifer Zerba, of Casper, are taking on recently appointed State Superintendent Brian Schroeder.

Treasurer Curt Meier faces a Republican primary challenge from Bill Gallop, of Cheyenne.

State Auditor Kristi Racines is unopposed in the primary.

