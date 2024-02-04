Several Cats Rescued in Casper House Fire on Colorado Avenue

Yesterday evening Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 7:24 p.m. to the 300 block of N. Colorado Avenue for a reported structure fire.

Casper police were in the area investigating a separate incident when they located a fire in the back of a single-family home.

Firefighters arrived and confined the fire to the area of origin and prevent spreading through the rest of the

home.

Firefighters located and removed several cats from the structure, and treated them with oxygen on scene.

As of the time of this release, no injuries had been reported in relation to the incident. No persons were located in or around the structure prior to, or after entry of firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, Investigators, and Chief Officers.

Firefighters were assisted on scene by telecommunicators with the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, officers from the Casper Police Department, animal control officers with Metro Animal Control, ambulances from Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, and technicians from both Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Casper Fire-EMS Department Investigators.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds citizens and visitors to avoid the area of active fire scenes. During the course of this incident, a motorist drove over and parked their vehicle on a large supply hose utilized to supply water from hydrants to fire apparatus, delaying the secure water source needed for active firefighting.

Tornadoes Spotted North of Casper June 23rd, 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media