Senators Lummis And Barrasso Back HALT Fentanyl Act Amid Controversy Over Drug Policies

Today, U.S. senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso both praised the U.S. Senate for passing the HALT Fentanyl Act. The measure passed with 84 Senate votes and only 16 opposing.

The legislation was introduced by Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

The HALT Fentanyl Act would classify fentanyl-related substances as part of Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, even those that do not yet exist. This would make it so that crimes involving fentanyl-related substances would be punished accordingly, the same as those involving traditional fentanyl. Further, it would change existing regulations to allow for more research on controlled substances.

Opposing sides of the Act urge lawmakers to focus on treatment, not punishment for fentanyl users.

Jesselyn McCurdy, the executive vice president for government affairs at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights issued the following statement about the HALT Act:

“Harsh federal drug laws and mandatory minimums have caused the federal prison population to explode. The flawed legislation passed in the Senate today threatens to repeat the same mistakes that were made with the so-called ‘war on drugs.’ To address fentanyl-related deaths, we strongly believe in health-based approaches that are effective in addressing this public health crisis."

"This legislation will not deter crime, protect public safety, or decrease drug use or trafficking — it will instead only exacerbate mass incarceration and racial disparities within our criminal-legal system. This is not the way forward. We urge members of Congress to refocus their attention on taking the bold and necessary steps that will transform our criminal-legal system into one that delivers true justice and equality.”

They sent a letter to members of Congress, which can be read here.

Still, supporters like the Committee on Energy and Commerce who are throwing their support behind the legislation point to the numbers:

In 2022, more than 109,000 people died of drug overdoses; roughly 75,000 of whom died from synthetic opioids—largely illicit fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances.

Illicit fentanyl poisonings are now the number one cause of death among adults 18-49—more than cancer, heart disease, and car accidents.

Fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances can be 50-100 times more potent than morphine—or worse. Just a few milligrams, which can fit in the ear of Lincoln on a penny, can be lethal.

The Energy and Commerce Committee heard from expert testimony that in the five years fentanyl-related substances have been subject to the temporary scheduling order, the creation and distribution of new fentanyl-related substances has effectively “ground to a halt.”

“For years, the Biden administration’s open border policies enabled cartels to flood our communities with lethal drugs, and as a result, fentanyl-related deaths are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45,” said Senator Lummis. “The HALT Act gives law enforcement the tools necessary to protect lives and combat this crisis. Sadly, every state has been impacted by these illicit drugs – we must continue to do all we can to end this heartbreaking crisis."

You can hear Senator John Barrasso's comments below.

