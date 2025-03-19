Obituaries: Maes; Saunders; Siddall; Silva; Smith

Phillip Jordan Maes: 2002 – 2025

Phillip Jordan Maes, a vibrant spirit born on October 27, 2002, in Casper, Wyoming, left this world far too soon on March 16, 2025. He was just 22 years young, but his presence lit up every room he walked into. Phillip was the baby of the family, and man, did he carry that title with pride. He was smart, caring, and living life to the full. You could see he was loved fiercely by his three sisters and three brothers.

Phillip was that dude; he was a certified mama’s boy. Not a single day slipped by without a call or a visit to see his mom. He knew how to keep that bond strong. He also had that best friend vibe going on with his big brother, who was not just a sibling but his other half. Making memories like it was their job. Talking sports and life with dad was another highlight for Phillip; football, baseball, camping, and swimming.

And let’s not forget the absolute joy in his heart when he walked through the front door and heard his baby sister, Izzy, shout “Hey Bro, and when he walked into his mom’s house, his nieces and nephew shouted, “Uncle Phillip!” Family time was sacred, and Phillip knew how to cherish it like nobody else.

He will forever be missed by those who had the privilege to know him. On March 27, 2025, with laughter and tears as we gather to celebrate a life that was full of love. Visitation is at Imitate the Image Ministries at noon, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. The final farewell will take place at Highland Cemetery at 2 p.m. We encourage all friends and family to come together—for Phillip, the brother, the son, the uncle, the friend.

Fly high, Phillip. The legacy you leave behind is etched in every heart that crossed paths with you.

loading...

Mary Ann Saunders: 1956 – 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Ann Saunders, who left us on March 13, 2025, at the age of 68. Mary Ann was born in Wayne, Michigan, on August 30, 1956. She lived most of her life in Holtville, California, before moving to Saratoga, Wyoming, to live with her brother.

Mary Ann is survived by her four sons: Joseph Baker, Richard Baker, Anthony Spillers, and Christopher Bowen. She was the proud grandmother of many, as well as a cherished great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her love for her family was immeasurable, and she will forever be remembered for the joy and warmth she brought into the lives of those around her.

A woman of remarkable strength and resilience, Mary Ann lived her life embodying the belief, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” No matter the challenges she faced, she always found a way to make things work, often with limited resources. This ability to persevere, coupled with her zest for life, made her an inspiration to those who knew her.

Mary Ann’s kindness was legendary. Despite having little herself, she was always ready to give, offering heartfelt trinkets, candy, or food to anyone who visited. Her selflessness and generosity were matched only by the love she had for her family.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. We will cherish Mary Ann’s memory forever, and she will always be loved.

loading...

Judith M. Siddall: 1944 – 2025

Judith Marie (Thompson) Siddall, 80, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Casper. Judy was born in Joplin, Missouri, to Virgil and Margaret Thompson on October 15, 1944. She attended school in Colorado and graduated from Westminster High School in 1962.

Judy met Charles (Chuck) Siddall, and they were married on November 18, 1967, in Denver, Colorado. In January 1969, their son, Glenn, was born, followed by their daughter, Cheryl, in October 1972. The family moved to Shirley Basin, Wyoming, in 1975 and then to Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Judy’s deep faith was a cornerstone of her life, shown through her dedication to her church family at the local Assembly of God. She worked at the school and the post office and was actively involved in many school and town functions. She enjoyed leading ladies’ Bible studies and teaching Sunday school. Judy was known for her warm smile and generous spirit.

Judy loved her family and cherished the time spent with her loved ones. Judy is lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Chuck Siddall; her son, Glenn Siddall of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Coursen of Casper, Wyoming; her three cherished grandchildren, Ashton, Timothy (Lexi), and Joshua Coursen; and her three great-grandchildren: Aurora, Timothy, and the anticipated arrival of baby boy Charles Dean. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Wheeler, and her brothers: Wayne, Larry, and Rick Thompson.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Margaret Thompson; and her sister, Wanda Riley.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home. Pastor Zach Nearpass will officiate. Her memory will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved her.

The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by clicking here: (service link).

loading...

Lola Silva: 1929 – 2025

On Monday, March 17, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Lola Silva, was called home to be with the lord at the age of 95.

Born April 28, 1929, in Morrill, Nebraska, to John and Rosa Lopez, she was the last surviving child of her three brothers and six sisters. Raised in Nebraska, she later moved to Torrington, where she would soon meet the love of her life, Henry. They married on November 26, 1947, and moved to Casper in 1948, going on to have six children: Aurora, Henry, Becky, Rachel, Rodger, and Andrew.

Lola was a woman of unwavering faith, evident in the eight well-read Bibles throughout her home. Her love for the Lord shone through every aspect of her life. She and Henry held many Bible studies in their home throughout their many years together. She found joy in prayer, strength in scripture, and peace in the promises of eternal life. She shared her faith through kindness, compassion, and an unyielding trust in God’s plan. She consistently found comfort in verses such as Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

She had a deep love for traveling—taking multiple trips to Mexico and beyond to spread the word of God—and exploring the country with her children whenever she could. She also found great joy in playing bingo and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, creating memories filled with love and laughter.

She is now reunited in heaven with her husband, Henry; son, Andrew; daughter, Becky; granddaughter, Crystal; sons-in-law, Doug Franklin and Kenneth Cisneros; her parents; and her many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Henry (Kay), Rory, Rachel, and Rodger (Leanne); along with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Radius Church (4301 Casper Mountain Road) on Friday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like support a cause that was always close to Lola’s heart. Please consider donating to the Casper Boxing Club, 910 Barbara St, Casper, WY 82601 or Radius Church Mission Fund at 4301 Casper Mountain Road or call (307) 265-9121 for more information.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23

loading...

Phyllis McPherson Smith: 1927 – 2025

Phyllis McPherson Smith passed away on March 18 in her home, surrounded by family. Her strength, courage, and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.

On May 20, 1927, Phyllis Ilene was born to Robert Leroy and Maymie Ingabee Hutchinson in North Platte, Nebraska. Her childhood and teenage memories were full of love and happiness as she grew up with her two brothers, Donald and Richard, her sister Shirley, and many cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents.

After her first year in college, Phyllis married Ralph Wilmer McPherson and started a family with their three children: John, Joan, and Jamie. They lived in Lincoln, then North Platte, Nebraska, later moving to Cave Junction, Oregon, and eventually found their way to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Phyllis spent the next 61 years of her life. During this time, she became a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.

In 1965, Ralph passed away after a long battle with cancer. Phyllis raised her three teenage children alone, and for the next 19 years, worked and surrounded herself with her family, her church family and her friends, many who often got together to play bridge.

In 1984, Phyllis married Dr. Robert G Smith, who shared with her a wonderful stepdaughter, Lisa, and stepson Scott. After 10 short years of happy marriage, Robert passed away in 1994.

Phyllis worked as the the office manager at the Wyoming Travel Commission until she retired in 1986, then for a short time as secretary for First Presbyterian Church, and helped her husband, Robert, in his dental practice.

In 2019, Phyllis moved to Casper, Wyoming where she shared a home with her daughter and their cat and 2 dogs.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, Richard and her sister, Shirley; sons: John (Penny) McPherson, Jamie (Judy) McPherson; daughter, Joan Miller Branham; and stepdaughter, Lisa (Shawn) Powell; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ralph and Robert; her brother, Donald; and her stepson, Scott.

A family burial service will be held later this year.