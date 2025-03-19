Natrona County recent applications for marriage (3/12/25–3/18/25)

Marriages

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from March 12 through March 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Michael Ray Toups and Jonica Lindsey Yvonne Fields
  • Joel Martin Strube and Kristen Elizabeth Covello
  • Jacob Mark Gutzmann and Elizabeth Marie Peiper
  • Jerry Don McKee and Kathleen Rose Hiskee
  • Dylan Joseph Lee Dysinger and Kaitlynn Ray-Ann Conda
  • Caddence Robert Miller and Lorena Rodriguez
  • Chance Michael Leinonin and Samantha Joyce Burroughs
  • Tristan Lee Palmer and Emily Grace Scott
  • Cody William Box and Heather Marie Gilliland
  • Ryan Jeffery Smith and Alexander Vernon Meuhler
  • Phillip Andrew Robertson and Cassandra Renea Seilaff
  • Evan Alexander McFee and Ashlyn Larene Whitney
  • Donald Charles Wisland and Deborah Jean Cook

