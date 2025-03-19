Natrona County recent applications for marriage (3/12/25–3/18/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from March 12 through March 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Michael Ray Toups and Jonica Lindsey Yvonne Fields

Joel Martin Strube and Kristen Elizabeth Covello

Jacob Mark Gutzmann and Elizabeth Marie Peiper

Jerry Don McKee and Kathleen Rose Hiskee

Dylan Joseph Lee Dysinger and Kaitlynn Ray-Ann Conda

Caddence Robert Miller and Lorena Rodriguez

Chance Michael Leinonin and Samantha Joyce Burroughs

Tristan Lee Palmer and Emily Grace Scott

Cody William Box and Heather Marie Gilliland

Ryan Jeffery Smith and Alexander Vernon Meuhler

Phillip Andrew Robertson and Cassandra Renea Seilaff

Evan Alexander McFee and Ashlyn Larene Whitney

Donald Charles Wisland and Deborah Jean Cook

