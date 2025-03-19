Natrona County recent applications for marriage (3/12/25–3/18/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from March 12 through March 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Michael Ray Toups and Jonica Lindsey Yvonne Fields
- Joel Martin Strube and Kristen Elizabeth Covello
- Jacob Mark Gutzmann and Elizabeth Marie Peiper
- Jerry Don McKee and Kathleen Rose Hiskee
- Dylan Joseph Lee Dysinger and Kaitlynn Ray-Ann Conda
- Caddence Robert Miller and Lorena Rodriguez
- Chance Michael Leinonin and Samantha Joyce Burroughs
- Tristan Lee Palmer and Emily Grace Scott
- Cody William Box and Heather Marie Gilliland
- Ryan Jeffery Smith and Alexander Vernon Meuhler
- Phillip Andrew Robertson and Cassandra Renea Seilaff
- Evan Alexander McFee and Ashlyn Larene Whitney
- Donald Charles Wisland and Deborah Jean Cook
