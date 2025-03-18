City contracts with Rocky Mountain Power for D Street improvements

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council has approved a general service contract with Rocky Mountain Power for D Street improvements.

In 2024, the city contracted with Grizzly Excavating and Construction for various repairs to the street, and now new service in the existing right-of-way is required to provide primary service, city officials say. The extension of electricity is necessary for the new street and pedestrian lighting.

The project entailed a full reconstruction of West D street from North Center Street to the right-of-way. It also included water line replacement, street lighting and landscaping.

The contract is in the amount of $6,928 and will be taken from the city’s fifth-cent funds.

Eight Week Old Puppies at the Casper Humane Society February 6. The nonprofit animal shelter announced that they have a litter of EIGHT new pups -- and they are RIDICULOUSLY CUTE. Don't forget about all the animals, check out their site HERE. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM