Senator Barrasso: Raid on Trump’s Home ‘Is Unprecedented’

On Monday, former president Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social App that the FBI had 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Various news sources reported on the situation, with CNN writing that "The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN."

CNN reported that the search began early Monday morning and extended into the evening. FBI agents did communicate with the secret service agents who were present at the site, ensuring the search went smoothly.

"The FBI's search included examining where documents were kept, according to another person familiar with the investigation, and boxes of items were taken," CNN wrote. "Following the National Archives' recovering of White House records from Mar-a-Lago in recent months, the FBI on Monday had to verify that nothing was left behind."

Trump, upon finding out about the search, took to his social media channel to denounce the "raid."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote on his social media app, Truth Social. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

Others agree that this was an unusual move.

Wyoming's Senator, John Barrasso, commented on the situation, taking to Twitter to challenge the Justice Department.

"Raiding a former president's home is unprecedented," Barrasso wrote. "The Justice Department needs to quickly and transparently tell the American people who approved this raid and why it occurred."

So far, Senator Barrasso is the only Wyoming representative to talk about the situation. Even Liz Cheney, who is currently leading the investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol has remained mum on the subject for the time being.