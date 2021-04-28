Senate Votes to Reinstate Methane Rules Loosened by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are moving to reinstate regulations designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields.

It's part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to combat climate change.

The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday that would undo an environmental rollback by President Donald Trump.

The rule relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Democrats and environmentalists called the rollback egregious, noting that methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

The measure overturning the Trump-era rule now goes to the House, where approval is expected.

