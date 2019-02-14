Senate Defeats Death Penalty Repeal Bill

CHEYENNE (AP) — A proposal to repeal the death penalty has failed in Wyoming after getting more support from state lawmakers than ever before.

The Wyoming Senate voted against the proposal 18-12 on Thursday.

This is the sixth year in a row that death penalty repeal has failed in the Wyoming Legislature but this year the idea got far more support than previously. The bill passed the House and two legislative committees before failing in the Senate.

Proponents of repeal pointed to the high cost of death-penalty cases for the state Public Defender's Office. Wyoming faces a tight fiscal outlook due to a drop in revenue from the state's coal, oil and natural gas industries.

Death-penalty advocates argued it can help bring closure for victims and is appropriate for the most heinous crimes.








