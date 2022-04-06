Selvig Receives Constitution Party of Wyoming’s Nomination for US House of Reps Seat

The Constitution Party of Wyoming recently announced that they have nominated Riverton resident Marissa Selvig for the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Get our free mobile app

Selvig's nomination came at the party's state convention in Evanston on April 2.

"I am beyond excited that it is finally 'official,'" Selvig said of her nomination. "I am even more excited for the voters of Wyoming to have a real, constitutional choice in this race."

Of course, Selvig will be going up against the current Wyoming Representative, Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney has came up against the scorn of many of her Republican contemporaries, after she got into a war of words with former president Donald Trump, following her vote to impeach the former reality tv star for his perceived role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"The race for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat has already seen much contention, as scores of Republican hopefuls created a crowded field trying to unseat incumbent Liz Cheney following her vote to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, a week before his term expired," a press release from the Constitution Party of Wyoming stated. "With only empty promises and the likelihood of more of the same Washington, D.C., 'swamp filling' from any successful Republican challenger to Cheney, Selvig and the Constitution Party of Wyoming offer the state’s voters an opportunity to support a return to the Constitutional principles that built the nation."

Some of those principals are presented on the Constitution Party of Wyoming's website.

"The Constitution Party of Wyoming gratefully acknowledges the blessings of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as Creator, Preserver and Ruler of the Universe, and Benefactor of the United States of America, and the state of Wyoming," they wrote. "We hereby appeal to Him for mercy, aid, comfort, guidance, deliverance and the protection of His providence as we work to restore and preserve the Republic of the United States."

Their self-proclaimed 'Foundational Plank' states that "The only legitimate role of government is to secure our God-given right of life, liberty, and the ownership and control of property. Individuals have the right and responsibility to protect these God-given rights. Because government derives its power from the consent of the governed, the only power it rightfully has is to provide protection for these rights. When government assumes other functions, it becomes tyrannical."

Regarding the concept of family, the WyoCP writes that "The law of our Creator defines marriage as the covenanted union between one man and one woman, which is the foundation of the family. We oppose any legal recognition of homo­sexual “marriage” or civil unions and oppose government funding of benefits for partners of unmarried individuals."

In terms of gun control, the WyoCP believe that "The God-given unalienable right to keep and bear arms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Declara­tion of Rights in the Wyoming State Constitution. We uphold this right, and oppose all attempts to control or restrict the possession and use of guns and ammunition. We oppose attempts to require registration of guns and ammunition."

And when it comes to, what they call the 'Sanctity of Life," the Constitution Part of Wyoming "oppose abortion and euthanasia. We affirm that human life begins at conception and stand for the protection of human life from concep­tion to natural death."

Her affiliation and nomination with the Constitution Part of Wyoming suggests that she shares these same beliefs - beliefs held by many Republicans and many Wyomingites.

Selvig was previously affiliated with the Wyoming Republican Party, but switched to the Wyoming Constitution Party earlier this year.

“One of the main reasons I decided to change is because of what I see inside of the Republican Party, which is big money, finger pointing and negative politics,” Selvig told Cowboy State Daily. “When I’m going around the state speaking with people, I’m talking about bringing virtue back to governance and looking at how we can reform our government to get back to its constitutional state.”

Selvig will join other nominated candidates, including the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, as well as Anthony Bouchard, Denton Knapp, and more.

“It is long past time our elected officials uphold their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution with integrity and honesty,” Selvig said. “That is exactly what I intend to do should I be elected in November.”

Jeff Haggit, the Constitution Party of Wyoming Chairman has faith that Selvig will not only defeat those candidates; she'll defeat Congresswoman Cheney as well.

“Marissa is passionate about her faith and the belief that adhering to her oath of office is of utmost importance,” Haggit said. “She will make a great congresswoman.”