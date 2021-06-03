See Gov. Mark Gordon’s Nuclear Power Plant Announcement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, along with TerraPower and PacifiCorp, announced yesterday the efforts to build a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming.

Terrapower was founded by software engineer and entrepreneur Bill Gates, who also serves as the company's chairman.

Currently, the companies are evaluating several potential locations in the state.

Governor Gordon said in a news release, “I am thrilled to see Wyoming selected for this demonstration pilot project, as our great state is the perfect place for this type of innovative utility facility and our coal-experienced workforce is looking forward to the jobs this project will provide."

The development of a nuclear energy facility will bring tax revenue to Wyoming’s state budget, which has seen a significant decline in recent years.

This demonstration project creates opportunities for both PacifiCorp and local communities to provide well-paying and long-term jobs for workers in Wyoming, according to the announcement.

The location of the Natrium demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of 2021.

To learn more about this project and the Natrium technology, please follow the link here.

You can see the governor's announcement below:

