Liz Cheney Applauds News Of Plans For Wyoming Nuclear Power Plant

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney on Thursday applauded news of plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Wyoming.

The facility, the exact location of which has yet to be chosen, will be a joint project of Pacificorp and Terrapower, a company founded and chaired by Bill Gates.

Get our free mobile app

Cheney released the following statement yesterday:

“This is an important and exciting day for Wyoming. We are the best-equipped state in the nation to produce affordable and reliable energy, and that will be enhanced with the construction and operation of a nuclear power plant. On top of strengthening our state’s energy industry, this plant will bolster our economy by creating new construction and energy production jobs.

“Nuclear power is a key element in the all-of-the-above energy approach that our state and country must follow. That approach also needs to include the continued utilization of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are national treasures in Wyoming and are dependable energy resources.

“I want to thank the private sector partners from TerraPower and Rocky Mountain Power for recognizing the substantial benefits that operating a nuclear power plant in Wyoming will bring. As this project moves forward, I will continue to work in Washington to fight for our energy industry and the livelihoods that it supports across our state.”

Governor Mark Gordon announced the plans for the plant on Wednesday.