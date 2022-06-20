See Exciting Hunting On A Movie Screen In Casper

If seeing big game hunts on the big screen is something that sounds exciting to you, your chance is coming to Casper.

One of my favorite things to do on Saturday and Sunday mornings is watch hunting shows while sipping on coffee. Anytime a large elk, moose or deer comes on screen my breathing and heart rate goes up, just like I'm there and I'm the one pulling the trigger or getting the bow ready.

Imagine seeing those hunts on a movie screen with theater sound...it may be too much to handle, but on July 15th you can bet I'll be at the New Frontier Brewing Company location inside the old Fox Theater on 2nd street in Casper.

The 2022 Full Draw Film Tour is coming to town and if you love the outdoors, archery hunting and seeing the challenges hunters go through to get the job done...this is for you.

From the Full Draw Film Tour Facebook page, the goal is:

to unite bowhunters, fuel outdoorsman and create excitement for all those passionate about archery

The film tour is a collection of hunting videos videoed and produced by hunting and outdoor loving independent filmmakers, to show off their skills and talents.

The film tour will be making playing at over 30 theaters across the country, but the ONLY place it's playing in Wyoming is here in Casper. Tickets are available now in advance, adults $18 and kids 4-17 $10. If there are any left at the door $20 adult $10 kid.

You can follow the film tour on Instagram and Facebook

It's going to be a cool event and if you're interested in archery hunting or watching hunting videos, be sure to check it out. Here's a trailer to get you pumped up.

