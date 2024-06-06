Sedan Leads Wyoming Troopers on a 170 MPH High Speed Chase

On Tuesday, Troopers from the Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties were involved in a high speed pursuit.

It started when a Trooper tried to pull over a sedan for speeding on eastbound I-80 near milepost 27.

The sedan did not yield and continued at high speeds eastbound on I-80.

Another Trooper was able to confirm at one point the sedan reached speeds of 170 mph during the pursuit.

Further ahead another Trooper was able to deploy a spike strip that was run over by the fleeing sedan.

The sedan exited I-80 at exit 85 near James Town.

Shortly after the sedan left the freeway it struck a semi truck and became disabled. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured and there were no other injuries to report.