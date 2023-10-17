Section of Casper’s Center Street will Close for Four Days to Demolish I-25 Bridge Over Street

Center Street underneath Interstate 25 will close at 5 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 to allow for the demolition and removal of the northbound I-25 bridge over the street. The closure is expected to last four days, until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Detours will be in place. For access to businesses and residences north of I-25 in the Center Street area, use F Street. The F Street/Center Street intersection will remain open. For locations on the south side of I-25, the East E Street/Center Street intersection will remain open. This closure does not affect McKinley Street.

Once the northbound structure is removed, Center Street will reopen underneath I-25, though traffic will be reduced to one lane, each direction through the construction area.

The closure and bridge removal is part of a two year project to replace four interstate bridges in Casper along with a bridge over the North Platte River on F Street and includes new road surface between the interstate structures. The project began in June; it covers 0.97 miles and is expected to take two years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is 57.6 million.

This construction project is the third phase of four phases rehabilitating I-25 through Casper. The last phase was the bridge over Walsh Drive. Once completed, the next phase will tie all of the previous work together with new pavement and weave lanes between the existing exits between Bryan Stock Trail and Center Street.

West F Street Construction. Casper, Wyo. July 26, 2023 West F Street Construction. Casper, Wyo. July 26, 2023 Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media