Section of Beartooth Highway Closes Temporarily Due to Snow

The Public Affairs Office report that The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line is closed due to winter weather conditions.

This is a temporary closure due to about 4 inches of snow and ice on the roadway near the top of the highway.

Staff will evaluate conditions Saturday, Sept. 23, and will reopen the highway when conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.

