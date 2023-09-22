Section of Beartooth Highway Closes Temporarily Due to Snow

Section of Beartooth Highway Closes Temporarily Due to Snow

This incredible stretch of highway, which is closed for much of the year due to winter weather is mountainous and dramatic. Scene here looks through the edge of Wyoming, with Montana and Yellowstone National Park just beyound the summit. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The Public Affairs Office report that The Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line is closed due to winter weather conditions.

This is a temporary closure due to about 4 inches of snow and ice on the roadway near the top of the highway.

Staff will evaluate conditions Saturday, Sept. 23, and will reopen the highway when conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status.

