Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to cancer cases

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters around the country are concerned that gear laced with PFAS, a group of toxic industrial compounds, could be one reason for cancer among their ranks.

The chemical, which has been associated with health problems including several types of cancer, is used in turnout gear to repel water and other substances when fighting a fire.

Along with the health concerns, firefighters through lawsuits and advocacy campaigns are alleging producers of the chemicals and makers of the gear failed to disclose PFAS was in the gear and, even when it became public, downplayed the safety concerns of these chemicals.

