NJCAA Volleyball Player of the Week is Casper College Athlete, Mia Hutchinson

The Casper College just announced that the National Juniors College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Volleyball Player of the Week is Mia Hutchinson.

"Mia has put the hard work in to make herself a competitive teammate in helping the team accomplish our goals and for herself. Very unselfish person, puts in the work and gives everything on the court. Well deserved!!" said Angel Sharman, the Head Volleyball Coach.

The 5'11" outside hitter is from Star Valley.

She has had 261 kills in just 21 games, and 734 total attacks.

