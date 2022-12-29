SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.

Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year's Day A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Here is the Laramie Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Windy, with a west wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values between -5 and zero. Windy, with a west southwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west southwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

New Year's Day Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday Snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.