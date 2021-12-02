SE Wyoming Could See Record Highs Today, Snow Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many locations around southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could approach or set new temperature records today but says more seasonal weather will likely return next week.

Cheyenne, for example, could see a high of 69 degrees today. Scottsbluff, Nebraska could reach 75 degrees.

That's all but unheard of in an area far more well known for fierce winter storms this time of year than balmy, California-like warmth.

The agency posted this graphic on its website:

But the agency is also advising people to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts:



Get out and enjoy the mild temperatures today, because changes are on the way early next week. Afternoon highs will generally be in the 60s and 70s today and will most likely shatter some records. This period of warmth will be short-lived with temperatures cooling back to the 50s on Friday. The pattern is expected to become more active Saturday with very windy conditions possible on Saturday into Saturday night with some 60+ mph winds possible across the high wind corridors of Arlington, Bordeaux and Vedauwoo. Much colder temperatures along with some snow will be possible beginning on Sunday across the Douglas and Lusk areas with more snow possible across the mountains and perhaps a larger portion of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle on Tuesday. Stay tuned to further updates.