School Staff ‘Aware’ of Racial Slur Written on NCHS Property

Natrona County School District officials say they are aware of a racial slur written on Natrona County High School property.

In a Facebook post, the district said it became aware of the slur Wednesday. School staff took "immediate" steps to remove the slur from school property and began an investigation.

District spokesperson Tanya Southerland said the n-word was found written in the student parking lot. IT was immediately reported to a campus supervisor.

Southerland could not say whether a student wrote the slur. Any students at the school with information are encouraged to let faculty know.

"The Natrona County School District does not condone or tolerate behavior by students, staff, or visitors which insults, degrades, or stereotypes any race, gender, disability, physical characteristics, ethnic group, sexual orientation, age, national origin, or religion," officials wrote.

This story will be updated.