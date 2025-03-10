School district contracts for new Casper Classical Academy gym floor

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District agreed to a contract with Sport Court of the Rockies for a new gymnasium floor at the Casper Classical Academy.

The contract is in the amount of $69,800 and will be paid through the district’s major maintenance fund.

The NCSD Board of Trustees approved the project as part of its ongoing facilities plan.

Wyoming State Art Symposium 2024 4,700 art pieces were on display at the Ford Wyoming Center in April 2024. Here are only a small sample of some of the amazing works. Congratulations to all participants. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM