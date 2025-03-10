School district contracts for new Casper Classical Academy gym floor
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District agreed to a contract with Sport Court of the Rockies for a new gymnasium floor at the Casper Classical Academy.
The contract is in the amount of $69,800 and will be paid through the district’s major maintenance fund.
The NCSD Board of Trustees approved the project as part of its ongoing facilities plan.
