School district approves grants for athletics, art, lunch credits; approves expenditures

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District accepted grants for athletics, student lunch credit and art supplies this week. The board of trustees approved the grants, along with two weeks of reported expenditures, at its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 24.

The Natrona County High School athletic department got a $10,000 donation from the NCHS Booster club for the partial construction of an indoor batting cage. The remaining amount will be paid for by a softball team fundraiser, according to the superintendent’s memo.

The district’s food services got a $3,500 gift from Goodwill to pay for outstanding school lunch debt.

Woods Elementary art teacher Lynnsey Patterson got $250 for art supplies and Katrina Snow, art teacher at Paradise Valley elementary, got $250 for the school’s Lunar New Year Art Show and Performance. Both are through the California Casualty Grant program.

The approved expenditures of the past two weeks are below: