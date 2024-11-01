Obituaries: Willard; Bondurant; Grissom; Hede; Jager; Schneider; Wood

Max Eugene Willard: 1928 – 2024

Max Eugene Willard passed away peacefully on September 21, 2024 while surrounded by loved ones at the age of 95.

He was born to Buron Holiday “Shorty” and Goldie Pauline “Missy” Marvel, on September 29, 1928 in Gillette, Wyoming. Upon completing high school in Gillette, Max went to work at Schlumberger and also helped with the various companies owned by the Willard family. The majority of his career was spent in the oilfield, with many of those years at ANR (also known as Coastal Oil and Gas), which he eventually retired from at the age of 71.

In his free time, Max loved boating and Alcova Lake. He was an early member of Alcova ski club and later a board member.

Upon retirement, Max spent his time taking various Wyoming history classes at Casper College through the OLLI program and frequenting FireRock Steakhouse. Max never met a stranger and always had a story to tell.

Max was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; first wife, Bessie; parents, Shorty and Missy; sisters: Flossy (Lewis) Black, Cathy (John) Strong; brother, Edd B (Joyce); and nephew, Mark Willard Black.

He is survived by his son, Charles B. Willard; daughter, Cleo (Will) Breazeale; grandchildren: Buddy (Zoey), Lacy (Bill) Furtado, Justin Breazeale, January Vogel; five great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews

Max was a hard worker and loved by many. He was very social and nobody could accuse him of being a wallflower.

Services will be held at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Worland, Wyoming on November 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Worland Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Worland Senior Center.

loading...

Marielle C. Bondurant: 1921 – 2024

Marielle passed away quietly on October 27th, 2024 in the care of Central Wyoming Hospice following a Covid infection following surgery for a second broken hip.

Marielle was born on May Day in 1921, in Versailles, France, to Charles and Mignon Goulon. She was the second child in the family, following her brother, Edouard. Their mother was an American from New York.

Unfortunately, their father died when Marielle was an infant. Her mother passed away when Marielle was about seven years old. Edouard and Marielle were adopted by their godparents, Dr. and Mrs. Sigwalt. Not long after her mother’s death, the Sigwalts sent her brother to boarding schools or to live with other families, so she was denied the comfort of his company other than time spent with Edouard during the summers when they would be reunited in a small town in the south of France, staying often with a Protestant minister and his family.

Marielle lived through the German occupation of France during World War II. She would tell stories about that time in history and the hardships that the people had to endure until the wonderful arrival of the American Soldiers at the American Liberation. A few years following the end of the war, Marielle left France to come to the United States to live with her American family that she had never known until her American Uncle Gene and his son, Gene, Jr., found her living in Paris after the Liberation. She spent time with her Aunt Marie in New York and with her Uncle Gustave’s family in Washington, D.C.

She found work as an au pere for a family in Denver and also taught French in a girls’ school there. On a boat trip back to France for her first nephew’s christening as his godmother, she met a family from Casper, Wyoming. Their daughter invited her to come and visit them. In 1949, she arrived in Casper then found a job in a department store. Befriended by a co-worker, Babe, she was introduced to Babe’s brother, Bob Bondurant, whom she married after a short courtship.

Marielle and Bob were married for 32 years. She was welcomed into Bob’s family and loved her new mother-in-law as a mother figure. Marielle and Bob had three children: Bonnie (Roberta), Bob (Robert) and Rebecca (Becky). Becky passed away at about 11 years of age.

Marielle was a stay-at-home Mom, taking care of her children and the house until the kids were grown up. She worked for a short time as a part time employee for a neighborhood accountant. After the divorce, she did babysitting in her home for several years.

Marielle joined the First Presbyterian Church and was a member there for many years. She had a great love for God and Jesus and always lived her life as a good Christian. Her strong faith in God was her foothold that when she died, she would be reunited with her mother.

Everyone who met Marielle loved her. She had such a beautiful soul and a kind nature. Even though her life was full of hardships, her positive nature always shined through. She loved to sing and she had a beautiful voice. She loved to sing songs in French and could remember all the words to all the verses of a song. Her memory was amazing. She could remember the smallest details from her childhood and beyond.

Marielle started knitting bedroom slippers to donate to a women’s charity while a member of her church. Over the years, she knitted hundreds of slippers. She finally had to quit when the nerve in her finger became too painful to knit.

Marielle loved cats and had several since the 1980’s. She loved to read books and often read novels with cats in the stories. She watched a lot of television while she knitted, her favorite shows being “The Price is Right”, “Jeopardy”, and every Saturday night she watched old reruns of “The Lawrence Welk Show”.

She always kept her house clean and tidy. Into her late 90’s, she would get down on her hands and knees and clean and dust the floor and furniture. She was fortunate that she had good health most of her life.

Marielle was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Becky; brother, Edouard and his wife, Odette. She was one of six cousins of her generation; she being the last living cousin. Marielle was preceded in death by her uncles and aunts on her mother’s side, plus her ex- husband, Bob, who died 10 months ago in December of 2023 at the age of 102 years.

Marielle is survived by her daughter, Bonnie; her son, Bob; her four nephews and their families in France; many nieces and nephews and their families in the Bondurant family, and many, many friends.

Marielle was a very special lady and will be dearly missed by everyone. She was the best mother any child could ever want. She had a good sense of humor and would say, “On my gravestone, put ‘She meant well!”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charities, hers being the Casper Humane Society and Central Wyoming Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. To view the services of Marielle, please visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTczMDQxNDg2NTMzNDk5MyZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

loading...

Juanita Jane Grissom: 1947 – 2024

Juanita Jane Grissom, 77, of Casper, Wyoming, rejoined her family in heaven on October 24, 2024.

Juanita was born in Great Falls, Montana in 1947. Throughout her life, she impacted countless individuals as a lifelong educator. She was a beloved sister, selfless friend, caring teacher, devoted wife, and a loving mother.

After graduating from Power High School in 1965, Juanita received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from BYU in 1969, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education while raising a family. She went on to teach Special Education in Glenrock, Wyoming for the rest of her career. She had a passion for teaching and loved the challenges and rewards of educating those with special needs.

Juanita is remembered by many students and colleagues as a caring influence who loved teaching and truly cherished those she taught.

She loved history and enjoyed traveling. Okinawa, Japan, Washington, DC, Moscow, Russia, Machu Picchu, Peru, and the Grand Canyon were among her favorite destinations.

Juanita was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings throughout her life. She died firm in the faith of Jesus Christ and a glorious resurrection. She looked forward to a joyful reunion with those who have passed before her and seeing all her beloved family and friends in a coming day.

Beloved to 12 children and 25 grandchildren, Juanita left a void her family cannot fill. They will remember her perseverance, patience, and focus on the importance of family. She always said her children changed her life for the better and they felt that in the love and support she provided.

Juanita took special joy in teaching her children how to be responsible while still finding happiness in life. She had fond memories of working together, playing games, watching movies, and solving puzzles with family members.

When asked what she is most proud of, Juanita responded: “My children, their children, and my siblings.”

When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, she said: “Teaching and hopefully making a difference in the lives of my children and students.”

Juanita was preceded in death by first husband, Rick; second husband, John; children: Becky and Randy; daughter-in-law, Dalonna; her brother, Brian; and her parents, Paul and Jo.

Juanita is survived by her siblings: Marshall, Berta, Sue, and Tim; her children: John (Betty), Pat, Tressa, Paul (Gina), Jonathan, Julia (Joey), Carrie, Missy (Jeremiah), Jacob, and Daniel (Quyen); and her 25 grandchildren.

Juanita’s family and friends will always remember the love and kindness she brought to their lives.

All are invited to join family and friends in a celebration of Juanita’s life. The service will be held in Casper, Wyoming at 1 PM on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at the Wolf Creek building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3931 W 45th St, Casper, WY 82604.

The service will be streamed live via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95920938464.

A graveside service will be held in Fairfield, Montana in the summer of 2025.

Jeffery David Hede: 1975 – 2024

Jeffrey David Hede (Jeff), 49, of Casper, Wyoming passed in his sleep on October 21, 2024 due to liver failure. The unexpected loss has left his family shocked and deeply saddened.

Jeff was born on September 3, 1975 to Judi Blair in Casper.

Jeff Hede is survived by his wife, Natalie Hede of Casper, Wyoming; daughter, Ashley Gilstrap and mother-in-law, Debbie Gilstrap. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brett and Judi Hede; his uncle, David Blair; and his grandparents, Wayne and Bonnie Blair.

Jeff graduated from Natrona County High School in 1994, where he was passionate about welding and art. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family and his wife, Natalie Hede, who was his best friend and “beacon of light.” Anyone who knew Jeff knew that he was kind, loving, compassionate, funny, thoughtful and that his heart went out for the unfortunate — especially the homeless — and carried unbiased judgement. He had an immense passion for art and was an exceptional artist; he enjoyed painting and drawing in his childhood and adulthood.

Later in life, Jeff continued his love for art which was always a source of positivity. Jeff was also passionate about collecting antiques, especially small trinkets he held dear from family and friends as a trinket of remembrance. Jeff loved listening rock music, reading, (especially non fiction), and he believed knowledge was power.

Jeff was an animal lover, and enjoyed being in nature; he had a passion for rock hunting, which he did with his Grandpa Wayne Blair, whom he looked at as his hero. Jeff loved spending quality time with his wife, Natalie, and always wanted to capture the moment by taking pictures.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday November 1 at 2 p.m. at Bustards Funeral Home in Casper, Wyoming.

Jeff will be forever loved and missed.

Janette Varie Jager: 1949 – 2024

Janette was called back to heaven quickly and unexpectedly on October 28, 2024 at the age of 75.

At the time of her passing she was retired and enjoyed being home with her cats, grandson, and lifetime friend and roommate.

She was an avid cat lover, and didn’t want to see a single cat hungry or cold. She was deeply loved by her family, furry friends and many who knew her. After many years of hard work and dedication to First Interstate Bank she turned to another long career as a CNA at Wyoming Medical Center, specifically the Pediatrics Unit. She adored her later career in helping children. She made some lifelong memories and many friends whom she thought of very often and spoke very highly of.

She was a strong, independent woman, showing her two fantastic daughters — Christine, born in 1973 and followed by Valerie, in 1979 — that if you want it you have to work for it.

She was blessed with a wonderful and caring grandson, Trenton, in 1994; a beautiful and spirited granddaughter, Alexandria, in 2004. Just as she started to enjoy being out of the “grandma” stage she was blessed with two beautiful great-granddaughters, Opal in 2022 And Maria in 2024.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger sister.

She will be deeply missed by the family and friends who were blessed to know her and her one of a kind spirit.

At this time there are no services planned, however her daughters will be planning a gathering of family and friends at a later date that will announced later this winter or early spring, weather permitting.

In lieu of flowers, her daughters kindly ask you to donate to one of your favorite animal charities in her name, or the Casper Humane Society for their work in helping find Fur-ever homes for those less wanted or loved.

loading...

Cathy Lou (Atkins) Schneider: 1952 – 2024

Cathy Lou (Atkins) Schneider, 72, of Casper, Wyoming went to meet her glorious reward on October 21, 2024 after battling a long illness in Casper. She was a nurturing protector of her family and a faithful child of God.

Cathy was born in Casper to Edith Elaine White and Richard Ray Atkins on June 30, 1952. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970. She built and raised a family with John William “Bill” Schneider from Sept. 28, 1974 until her death. They celebrated 50 years of marriage with a final family gathering this year. In that time, Cathy was the majority owner of Rooter Sewer Service, which operates Roto-Rooter in central Wyoming and R & R Rest Stops, which services much of the state.

In addition to her business successes, Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, GG, and friend. She also was a sponsor to many families who deal with alcohol and addiction in their families and relationships. She was a fixture at Al-Anon meetings and supported many charitable events in support of Casper’s recovery community.

Cathy was a curious craftswoman who loved making ceramics, stained glass, knitting, sewing, and gardening.

Her final words of advice to her husband, children, grandchildren, and all who held her dear was, “Forgive people; trust God.”

Cathy is survived by her husband, Bill and father, Ray Atkins both of Casper; sister, Sheri Matthews of Wyoming, Pennsylvania; step-sister, Gina Overacker of Onoka, Minnesota; step-brother, Dino Wenino; children: Kenneth Schneider (Rebecca Albertson), Zachary Schneider (Kate), and Angela Bjorklund; step-son, Jayson Hall; grandchildren: Bailey Markovich (Talen), Abigail Formo-Schneider (Garrett), Kayla Robinson (John), August Schneider, John William “Liam” Schneider II; great-grandchildren: Leo Markovich, Serena Robinson and Baby Marcovich due in March 2025, and many other family members all of Casper. She is also missed by her trusty canine companion, Jack.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith; step-mother, Jane Atkins; brothers, Donald “Donnie” Atkins and Richard “Rick” Atkins; aunt, Elaine Burns; uncles: Kenneth White, Rich Atkins, and Bob Atkins and granddaughter, Brecken Bjorklund.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 12-24 Club or Casper Community Church in Cathy’s name.

loading...

Eunice Antionette Wood: 1929 – 2024

Eunice A. Wood, 95, of Casper, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Life Care Center of Casper.

She was born to the late Evan and Eva Callas, January 11, 1929, in Walhalla, South Carolina. Eunice graduated from Walhalla High School and attended Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia. She went on to attend the University of Georgia where she graduated with degrees in Home Economics and English. After college she met and married Dan P. Wood, Sr. in June 1948. Eunice spent her career as a teacher, first in Woodville, Georgia, then she and her husband moved to Wyoming where she taught school in Sunrise, Wyoming and Glendo, Wyoming. She was a high school home economics and english teacher while in Glendo, Wyoming. After retirement she and her husband returned to South Carolina where they spent their time golfing and were active in the Westminster First Baptist Church. She moved to Casper in 2019 to be cared for by her son and daughter-in-law.

Eunice is survived by her son, Dan P. Wood Jr. (Deborah) of Casper; daughter-in-law, Shiela Wood of Pendleton, South Carolina; grandchildren: Justin and Josh Wood, both of Aurora, Colorado, Kristin Curtis (Jeremy) of Troy, IL, Josh Jones of Pendleton, South Carolina, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan P. Wood, Sr.; her son, John Wood; brothers, Lawrence, Lucian and Leon Callas; sisters, Eula Batson and Evelyn Wood; and sister-in-law, Martha Gailey.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

No services are planned at this time.