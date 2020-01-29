Schell Was Surprised By Second Gatorade Honor [AUDIO]

Danilynn Schell excelled at the highest level throughout an outstanding volleyball career at Kelly Walsh High School.

The 4A Player of the Year won her second consecutive Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year honor earlier this month.

She led the Trojans to their third straight Class 4A state championship in November, as Kelly Walsh went 35-1 last season. Schell had 528 assists, 255 kills, 190 digs, and 91 service aces during her senior season. She capped her career with four All-State and All-Conference accolades.

Schell talked with WyoPreps’ David Settle via phone in the video above. They discussed her second Gatorade honor, what it means to her, winning a third straight title, plus moving onto the Division 1 level, and more.

Wisconsin-Green Bay is the next stop for Schell. The Phoenix finished 21-7 last fall. Schell signed her National Letter of Intent in November.