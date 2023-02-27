The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees awarded a $184,500 contract to the sole bidder for a dust collector at Kelly Walsh High School at its regular meeting on Monday.

District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended WMS, Inc., of Gillette as the lowest responsible bidder in a memorandum to the trustees.

The project was publicly advertised and only WMS, Inc., submitted the bid.

Natrona County School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney reviewed the bid.

The Board of Trustees approved this project as part of the school district's facility plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

