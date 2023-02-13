The Natrona County School District's infrastructure planning committee on Monday recommended the board of trustees accept a donation of a video scoreboard for the main gym at Kelly Walsh High School.

The KWHS Booster Club donated the scoreboard which includes the electrical infrastructure to support and operate the it.

The scoreboard has a value of $62,709.16.

The insfrastructure planning committee reviewed and recommended the acceptance of the donation.

The KWHS administration will oversee the donation.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Educates Truckers About Truckers Against Trafficking