Natrona County School Trustees Approve Welder Purchases

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved the purchase of seven welders for two schools.

The welders will be used at Kelly Walsh High School and the Pathways Innovation Center, according to the agenda for the meeting.

A Perkins Grant will pay for six units and Kelly Walsh High School General Funds will pay for one for a total of $81,350.78.

The projects were advertised and Rocky Mountain Air Solutions in Mills submitted the willing bid of $11,621.54 for each welder.

The other businesses were Norco with an $11,806.84 bid and Airgas USA with a $12,250 bid for each unit.

The bids were reviewed by Warehouse Director Desiree McAdams and Warehouse Administrative Specialist Abigail Cook.

