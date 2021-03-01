Casper resident Samuel Barrett was sentenced on Monday to up to six decades imprisonment for his crimes of sexual assault and related charges.

Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey handed down the sentence of 43 to 62 years to Barrett, who was convicted by a jury in October.

District Attorney Dan Itzen said the sentences were for six counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of blackmail, one count of exploitation of a child, and one count of child pornography.

Defense attorney Rob Oldham argued for a lighter sentence, but Forgey disagreed, Itzen said. "The judge came down with a pretty stiff sentence."

There were two victim impact statements about how the crime affected them and how Barrett needed to be sentenced for protection of the community going forward, Itzen said.

Itzen credited law enforcement and his attorneys for their work on the case, he said.

Barrett addressed the court, Itzen said. Barrett said his convictions weren't just, and that he would appeal, Itzen said. Barrett has 30 days to appeal after the judgment is filed, he added.

The case began in April 2019 when a woman called Casper police and said Barrett held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman told police Barrett had sexually assaulted her 10 years prior in addition to that day's incident, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During the investigation, a Natrona County Sheriff's investigator contacted police and advised of a similar investigation involving Barrett dating back to 2015.

In July of that year, a woman contacted the sheriff's office and said Barrett held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on an infant child in November 2014. The alleged victim, in that case, said she only pretended to abuse the child, according to court documents.

Aa video of a girl simulating oral sex on an infant was among many videos, photos and audio recordings introduced by the prosecution.

