Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop.

On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day.

Tuesday morning, it's still closed.

Road closed due to winter conditions. As of January 10 at 12:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 13 to 15 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.

There is a possibility that this section of I80 might stay closed until Wednesday.

Let's turn back the clock.

Waking up to closures and rolling closures this morning along I-80 due to crashes and winter conditions. As of January 09 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 6 to 8 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

Let's go back 3 days.

Photos sent from our maintainers in Rawlins area along HWY 789 north and I-80. The large snowfall means we get to bring out the big machines.

This just won't quit.

Let's go back to a WYDOT post about I80 from 5 days ago.

Winter conditions mixed with high winds are causing near to no visibility along some routes. Closures are still in place WB along I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins. US30/287 is also closed due to winter conditions and high winds.

UPDATE 1215pm 1/3/23

Chain Law have been lifted on I-80 from the Utah Stateline to the Sweetwater county line. UPDATE 1050am 1/3/23

I-80 is now open across Wyoming.

There is a Level 1 Chain Law in effect on eastbound I-80 from the Utah Stateline to the Sweetwater county line.

2023 and winter are just getting started and so far I80 has been closed so many times it makes a person wonder when it will be open. At this point, we are really starting to think I-80 goes dormant in the winter.

More wind and snow are on the way.

Should that stretch of highway just be closed this time of year and forgotten about until spring? No, people live out there.

That means it's time to bring back our friend Eddy Delbridge from Rock Springs to sing about I-80 being closed.

From now on WYDOT should just post when the highway is open.

That would save a lot of time.

