Rural Wyoming Burglary Victim Offers $20,000 Reward

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The owner of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns, cash and other valuables stolen from a rural Wyoming home is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

Park County Sheriff Scott Seward says it is by far the biggest theft in the area in the last 30 years.

The Cody Enterprise reports sheriff’s officials heard about the burglary 30 miles southwest of Cody on Feb. 28 and believe it happened in the previous month.

Over 90 firearms were taken including shotguns, rifles and pistols. Other items stolen included around $200,000 in cash, gold and silver coins and a Rolex watch.