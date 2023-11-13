Rotary Club of Casper Begins Project to Support Ukrainian Schoolchildren

The Rotary Club of Casper is set to unveil "Solar Hope for Ukraine," a project aimed at supporting Ukrainian schoolchildren amid ongoing adversities. "This initiative is a direct response to the critical need for educational support identified by Rotary members worldwide and takes its cue from similar successful programs spearheaded by other regional Rotary Clubs" wrote the club in a recent media release.

The project kicks off on Tuesday, November 14th, from 4:30 PM to 6 PM at Uncorked Fine Wine and Spirits Tasting Room in Casper, Wyoming. The public is invited to this event and local kids are invited to decorate the assembled solar chargers with messages of hope and encouragement.

Ashley Vondra, a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Casper, leads this project, drawing inspiration from Andy Lenec's advocacy for peace and community partnership. Lenec, a member of the Boulder Rotary Club, has been instrumental in promoting initiatives that unite and uplift communities in crisis, including a recent visit to Casper to share his story with the local Rotary Club.

"The 'Solar Hope for Ukraine' project embodies our vision of a world where support and education transcend borders," says Ashley Vondra. "We're not just sending solar chargers; we're sending a message of hope and the promise of a brighter future."

