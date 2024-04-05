Roosevelt High Hopes to Expand CTE Offerings With Another Welding Space

Natrona County School District Steve Elbogen, the Executive Director of District Services, has recommended to the School Board Infrastructure and Planning Committee adding a double welding area in the Roosevelt High CTE classroom.

In 2022, the Board approved converting the Black Box Theater at Roosevelt to a CTE space, a small portion of this work included adding infrastructure to add a welding area within that space.

Staff suggests the the need for another welding space to be able to offer both Welding I and II is needed to align with the Pathways Innovation Center offerings of Welding III and Welding IV.

The funding source, $40,000, for this project would be NCSD Capital Projects Funds, which includes the scope of the project, the schedule, and the cost of the project.

The work will include adding four 10’ walls, a hard ceiling, two doors, two welders, welding dust collectors, and welding booths. Perkins Funds and CTE Equipment Replacement Funds will be used to purchase the equipment for the project.

They would like to have the design completed by the end of April 2024, per the memo.

By July 2024, construction should be complete.

