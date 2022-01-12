Rollover on I-80 East of Laramie

With the wind howling and the snow drifting on the roads, it is important for motorists to remember to drive safely in these conditions.

At around 9 am today (January 12) there was a rollover that occurred on I-80 14 miles east of Laramie.

This accident involved the two in the ditch, along with a pup trailer from an 18-wheeler on a tow truck.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, current road conditions on I-80 are dry with dangerous winds between Exit 235, Walcott Junction, and Exit 359, I-25 Junction. With the weather comes extreme blow over risk, and the interstate is closed to light, high-profile vehicles at this time.

More information on this event will be made available as we are updated.