Rocky Mountain Power Warns of Solar Panel Scam

Rocky Mountian Power has been warning its customers of a company that claims to be partnering with them regarding solar panels.

These scam advertisements from a company called Skyline Solar are claiming that Rocky Mountian Power is offering rebates in order for customers to obtain free solar panels.

Rocky Mountain Power is not affiliated with Skyline Solar or partnering with the group

Customers can contact Rocky Mountain Power Customer Care agents any with questions or concerns at 888-221-7070. For more information on how the company partners with customers on private solar generation projects, please visit rockymountainpower.net.