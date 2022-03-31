Rock the Block Will Return This Summer On A Different Night

On Thursday, Dynamic Sound & Lighting announced that Rock the Block will return for the 2022 summer season, albeit on a new day.

Get our free mobile app

Taking to social media, the owners of Dynamic Sound and Lighting wrote that they were grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"First, and foremost, we have selected a business to be the venue host for this event!" the owners of Dynamic wrote. "Though, we are not yet ready to disclose this location, a priority for us is continuing to host this event in the downtown area. This location will be announced at a later time, pending final arrangements."

The other big news coming out of the announcement is the fact that Rock the Block will be taking place on Wednesday nights. Previously, the event took place on Thursday nights.

"Due to the wide array of events in downtown Casper, Rock The Block will be held on Wednesday Nights, beginning June 1, 2022, and continuing through August 31, 2022," Dynamic wrote. "In addition to these regular Wednesday performances, we will be adding 4 new Rock the Block events to our summer lineup, which will be held as part of Casper Art Walk, held the first Thursday of every month June thru September."

They also announced that they are currently reaching out to potential sponsors.

"If you still have an interest in sponsoring Rock the Block, please do not hesitate to reach out!" they wrote. "Sponsors will have the opportunity to have their logo displayed on our brand new video wall!"

Dynamic is also looking for food vendors who are interested in participating in Rock the Block. Interested sponsors and/or vendors can email office.dynamicwy@gmail.com