A Rock Springs woman was sentenced Thursday to 140 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, authorities said. Shaleen Ungricht, 47, will also serve four years of supervised release following her prison term.

Court documents say Ungricht was identified by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation as a multi-pound meth distributor operating in Southwest Wyoming. Beginning in March 2024, agents conducted six controlled purchases from Ungricht, totaling more than 600 grams (over one pound) of methamphetamine. At the time of her January 2025 arrest, investigators found 44.3 grams on her person and an additional 241.6 grams at her residence.

The case was investigated by the Wyoming DCI and the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold. Ungricht was indicted on May 21 and pleaded guilty on July 29. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Nov. 19 in Cheyenne.

