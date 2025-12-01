U.S. Sen. John Barrasso spent Thanksgiving Day with Wyoming service members stationed at Ramstein Air Base, joining them for a holiday meal and receiving briefings from military officials on regional security issues.

The service members Barrasso met with are from Casper, Cheyenne and Riverton and are assigned to the United States European Command.

Ramstein Air Base functions as a major NATO hub, supporting airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuation operations for U.S. and allied missions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, said he visits troops abroad each Thanksgiving to recognize the challenges of being stationed far from home.

“Wyoming is so proud of our servicemembers and the sacrifices they make to defend our safety and security abroad,” said Barrasso.

“We have servicemembers stationed all over the world, including Germany, and they’re a long way from home. I go to visit them on Thanksgiving every year to thank them for their service on behalf of the people of Wyoming. The airmen stationed at Ramstein Air Base provide critical military support for our NATO allies. As we count our blessings this Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the brave service of our men and women in uniform.”

He noted the role Ramstein personnel play in supporting NATO operations, adding that Thanksgiving offers a moment to acknowledge the work of U.S. troops overseas.

The senator ate with service members in the base’s chow hall before meeting with officials for updates on the security environment.

Last year Barrasso traveled to the Middle East to celebrate the holiday with Wyoming National Guard troops serving in the United Arab Emirates and in Kuwait. In 2023 Senator Barrasso shared Thanksgiving dinner with Wyoming troops and their families stationed at USAG Camp Humphreys in South Korea.

