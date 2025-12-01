At approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, November 30, the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communication Center dispatched the Natrona County Fire District to a reported structure fire on Sullivan Street in Edgerton.

Units from the Natrona County Fire District, Salt Creek Emergency Services, Bar Nunn Fire Department, a Banner Health ambulance, and deputies from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded. Firefighters arrived to find active flames in the kitchen area of the home. Crews quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading through the rest of the residence.

The occupants were awakened by the smell of smoke and were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of first responders. No injuries were reported among residents or emergency personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Responders noted the absence of working smoke detectors in the home—an observation that underscores the critical importance of having functioning alarms installed throughout a residence.

“We’re extremely grateful that everyone made it out safely,” officials said, emphasizing that smoke detectors provide essential warning time that can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy. The public is urged to install smoke alarms on every level of the home and inside each bedroom, and to test them regularly.

The Natrona County Fire District expressed its gratitude to all assisting agencies and thanked the community for its ongoing support.