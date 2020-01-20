Robinson Lifts Fresno St. Past Wyoming 65-50

Orlando Robinson scored 19 points, New Williams added 16 and Fresno State beat Wyoming 65-50.

Nate Grimes grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 44-30 and held them to 16 first-half points.

Jake Hendricks hit 4 of 11 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Wyoming (5-15, 0-8), which has lost six straight.

Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and Hunter Maldonado had eight rebounds.