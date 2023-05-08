Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) had released it's 25 inductees list for 2023.

The WCHF State Board voted for these nominees back on April 29 in Casper.

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame began as an idea among friends, Scott Ratliff, Jim and Paulette Moss, and Pinky Walter.

In 2014, the first official Induction Ceremony was held at the Fort Reno Building, at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds.

In 2015, the Induction Ceremonies were moved to the Casper Events Center.

Wyoming is divided up into 10 geographic regions to localize inductee selections. Each region is made up of a member on the WCHF board, and a local committee to assist the board in selecting the honorees.

Nominations are taken from Oct 15 through Feb 28, inductee selections are made in May and the official Induction Ceremony is held in September.

The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week established Wyoming's State Legislators back in 2019.

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame

2023 Induction

Sept 15 & 16, 2023

Ramkota, Casper, WY

Have a look. See if there are any names you know.

WCHF Class of 2023:

Region 1

Campbell County – Marion Scott, Gillette

Crook County – Wallace Canfield and Jeff Garman both from Sundance

Weston County – Julius Frederick Bock, Osage

Region 2

Platte County – Larry D. Cundall, Glendo

Region 3

Albany County – Shirley Dawn Wright Lilley, Laramie

Region 4

None

Region 5

Johnson County – George K. Fraker, and Carl Knudson both from Buffalo

Sheridan County – Woodrow Wilson Moreland, Big Horn

Region 6

Bighorn County – Stan and Mary Flitner, Greybull

Park County – Lewis Clifton “Sonny” Bennion Sr., Meeteetse and Simeon Leon Thayer, Cody, Washakie County – Gary Vernon Rice, Tensleep

Region 7

Carbon County – Charles L. Vyvey, Encampment

Sweetwater County – Gary Zakotnik, Eden

William J. “Bill” Thoman, Green River

Region 8

Hot Springs County – Ross Rhodes, Thermopolis

Fremont County – Donald Sheer, Dubois

Region 9

Lincoln County – Ray C. Fritz., LaBarge

Uinta County – C. B. Hamilton and Richard Henry Hamilton (family nomination), Fort Bridger

Region 10

Sublette County – William Patrick Dew, Pinedale, Carl and Bud Jorgensen, Pinedale

Dru and Tawny Roberts, Daniel

Teton County – Tom Breen, Jackson

Mike Taylor, Wilson

About the WCHF

The purposes of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame are exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational. WCHF’s chief goal is: “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, and photos of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.” (Board of Directors)

