Harris Scores 23 to Carry Nevada Over Wyoming 73-68

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jalen Harris had 23 points as Nevada edged past Wyoming 73-68.

Jazz Johnson had 13 points for Nevada (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.

Lindsey Drew added seven rebounds. Robby Robinson had eight rebounds.

Jake Hendricks tied a career high with 27 points for the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.

Trevon Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.