Harris Scores 23 to Carry Nevada Over Wyoming 73-68
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jalen Harris had 23 points as Nevada edged past Wyoming 73-68.
Jazz Johnson had 13 points for Nevada (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Lindsey Drew added seven rebounds. Robby Robinson had eight rebounds.
Jake Hendricks tied a career high with 27 points for the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.
Trevon Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.
