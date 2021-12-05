Casper Mountain Road Closed As Snow Blankets Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued numerous road closures, blow-over warnings, and travel advisories as winter weather blankets many places in the state.

WYDOT has issued the following road closures and advisories. All closures are as of 1:12 P.M. Sunday.

Road Closures:

I-25 Casper to Glendo

I-90 Buffalo to the Montana state line

US 14 Gillette to Ranchester

US 16 Gillette to Buffalo

US 20 Glenrock to Orin Junction

US 26 Glenrock to Dwyer Junction

US 87 I-25 Exit 92 to Glenrock and between Sheridan and the Montana state line

WY 387 Midwest and Wright

WY 251 (Casper Mountain Road) From Wyoming Blvd. to end of state route

No Unnecessary Travel:

I-25 Between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Road and Exit 227 and Tisdale Mountain Road

US 87 Between I-25 Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Road and I-25 Exit 235, Tisdale Mountain Road. Between Banner and Sheridan

WY 192 Between Linch and WY 387

WY 193 Between Kearny and Banner

WY 194 Between Story and End of State Route

WY 259 Between I-25 and Midwest

WY 331 Between Sheridan and Beckton

WY 335 Between US 87 and Red Grade Road

WY 340 Between Story and North Piney Creek

Extreme Blow Over Risk:

US 30 Between Rawlins, I-80 Exit 235 and Otto Road and I-80 Exit 359, Junction I-25

I-80 Between Rawlins, Exit 235 and Junction I-25

US 287 Between Laramie, WY 34 and Walcott Junction and Rawlins

WY 13 Between Rock River and Arlington

WY 72 Between I-80 and Hanna Junction

WY 487 Between Medicine Bow and the South Jct WY 77