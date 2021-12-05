Casper Mountain Road Closed As Snow Blankets Wyoming
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued numerous road closures, blow-over warnings, and travel advisories as winter weather blankets many places in the state.
WYDOT has issued the following road closures and advisories. All closures are as of 1:12 P.M. Sunday.
Road Closures:
- I-25 Casper to Glendo
- I-90 Buffalo to the Montana state line
- US 14 Gillette to Ranchester
- US 16 Gillette to Buffalo
- US 20 Glenrock to Orin Junction
- US 26 Glenrock to Dwyer Junction
- US 87 I-25 Exit 92 to Glenrock and between Sheridan and the Montana state line
- WY 387 Midwest and Wright
- WY 251 (Casper Mountain Road) From Wyoming Blvd. to end of state route
No Unnecessary Travel:
- I-25 Between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Road and Exit 227 and Tisdale Mountain Road
- US 87 Between I-25 Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Road and I-25 Exit 235, Tisdale Mountain Road. Between Banner and Sheridan
- WY 192 Between Linch and WY 387
- WY 193 Between Kearny and Banner
- WY 194 Between Story and End of State Route
- WY 259 Between I-25 and Midwest
- WY 331 Between Sheridan and Beckton
- WY 335 Between US 87 and Red Grade Road
- WY 340 Between Story and North Piney Creek
Extreme Blow Over Risk:
- US 30 Between Rawlins, I-80 Exit 235 and Otto Road and I-80 Exit 359, Junction I-25
- I-80 Between Rawlins, Exit 235 and Junction I-25
- US 287 Between Laramie, WY 34 and Walcott Junction and Rawlins
- WY 13 Between Rock River and Arlington
- WY 72 Between I-80 and Hanna Junction
- WY 487 Between Medicine Bow and the South Jct WY 77