More Than 350 Miles of I-80 Closed Due to Winter Weather
In Wyoming, much of I-80 is closed due to a Rolling Closure and Winter Weather Conditions. Over 350 Miles of I-80 between Evanston and Cheyenne are closed.
As of 1:30 PM, the estimated reopening times for I-80 were between 10-12 hours.
Many other Wyoming roads are closed due to Rolling Closures, wind, and winter weather conditions.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a Rolling Closure occurs when a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long duration closure. The closure will be "rolled back" to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location with adequate services, However, the road may be open leading away from the affected area.
The closures are as follows:
I-80, Near Evantson:
- Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Eastbound between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189
- Eastbound between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd.
I-80, Near Lyman:
- Eastbound between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Eastbound between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and MM 57, Sweetwater County Line
I-80, Near Granger:
- Eastbound between MM 57, Uinta County Line and Exit 66, Granger Jct.
- Eastbound between Exit 66, Granger Jct. and Exit 83, La Barge Rd.
I-80, Near Rock Springs:
- Eastbound between Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80, Near Patrick Draw:
- Eastbound between Point of Rocks and Exit 142, Bitter Creek
- Eastbound between exit 142, Bitter Creek and Exit 158, Tipton Rd.
I-80, Near Wamsutter:
- Eastbound between Exit 158, Tipton Rd. and Wamsutter
- Eastbound between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct.
I-80, Near Rawlins:
- Eastbound between Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins
- Between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct.
I-80, Near Elk Mountain:
- Between Exit 235, Walcott Jct. and Exit 255, WY 72
- Between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd.
I-80, Near Arlington:
- Between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd. and Arlington
- Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd.
I-80, Near Laramie:
- Between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd. and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
- Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
- Westbound between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Westbound between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd., and Exit 335, Buford
I-80, Near Cheyenne:
- Westbound between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Westbound between Exit 348, Otto Rd. and Exit 359, Junction I-25
US 30, Near Granger:
- Eastbound between I-80, Granger Jct. and I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd.
US 30, Near Rock Springs:
- Eastbound between I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads, and Point of Rocks
US 30, Near Patrick Draw:
- Eastbound between Point of Rocks and I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek
- Eastbound between I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek and I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd.
US 30, Near Wamsutter:
- Eastbound between I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd and Wamsutter
- Eastbound between Wamsutter and I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct.
US 30, Near Rawlins:
- Eastbound between I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins
- Between Rawlins and I-80 Exit 235, Walcott Jct.
US 30, Near Medicine Bow:
- Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Hanna Jct.
- Between Hanna Jct. and Medicine Bow
- Between Medicine Bow and Rock River
US 30, Near Laramie:
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Rock River and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290
- Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 and WY 34, Closure Gate
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between WY 34, Closure Gate, and Laramie
- Westbound between Laramie and I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Westbound between I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. and I-80 Exit 335, Buford
US 30, Near Cheyenne:
- Westbound between I-80 Exit 335, Buford and I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Westbound between I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd. and I-80 Exit 359, Junction I-25
US 89, Near Jackson:
- Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National park
US 189, Near Evanston:
- Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Eastbound between Evanston and I-80 Exit 18
US 191, Near Jackson
- Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National Park
US 212, Near Cody Due to Seasonal Closure
- Between WY 296 and Beartooth Pass
US 287, Near Laramie:
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Laramie and WY 34, Closure Gate
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between between WY 34, Closure Gate and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290
US 287, Near Medicine Bow:
- Between Rock River and Medicine Bow
- Between Medicine Bow and Hanna Jct.
- Between Hanna Jct. and I-80, Walcott Jct.
US 287, Near Rawlins:
- Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Rawlins
- Between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park
WY 225, Near Cheyenne:
- Between I-80, Otto Rd. and Cheyenne
WY 789, Near Rawlins:
- Eastbound between I-80, Creston Jct. and Rawlins
For the latest updates on road closures, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.