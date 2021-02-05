More Than 350 Miles of I-80 Closed Due to Winter Weather

In Wyoming, much of I-80 is closed due to a Rolling Closure and Winter Weather Conditions. Over 350 Miles of I-80 between Evanston and Cheyenne are closed.

As of 1:30 PM, the estimated reopening times for I-80 were between 10-12 hours.

Many other Wyoming roads are closed due to Rolling Closures, wind, and winter weather conditions.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a Rolling Closure occurs when a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long duration closure. The closure will be "rolled back" to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location with adequate services, However, the road may be open leading away from the affected area.

The closures are as follows:

I-80, Near Evantson:

Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston

Eastbound between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189

Eastbound between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd.

I-80, Near Lyman:

Eastbound between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414

Eastbound between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and MM 57, Sweetwater County Line

I-80, Near Granger:

Eastbound between MM 57, Uinta County Line and Exit 66, Granger Jct.

Eastbound between Exit 66, Granger Jct. and Exit 83, La Barge Rd.

I-80, Near Rock Springs:

Eastbound between Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way

Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs

Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads

Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80, Near Patrick Draw:

Eastbound between Point of Rocks and Exit 142, Bitter Creek

Eastbound between exit 142, Bitter Creek and Exit 158, Tipton Rd.

I-80, Near Wamsutter:

Eastbound between Exit 158, Tipton Rd. and Wamsutter

Eastbound between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct.

I-80, Near Rawlins:

Eastbound between Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins

Between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct.

I-80, Near Elk Mountain:

Between Exit 235, Walcott Jct. and Exit 255, WY 72

Between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd.

I-80, Near Arlington:

Between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd. and Arlington

Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd.

I-80, Near Laramie:

Between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd. and Exit 290, Quealy Dome

Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie

Westbound between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Westbound between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd., and Exit 335, Buford

I-80, Near Cheyenne:

Westbound between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Westbound between Exit 348, Otto Rd. and Exit 359, Junction I-25

US 30, Near Granger:

Eastbound between I-80, Granger Jct. and I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd.

US 30, Near Rock Springs:

Eastbound between I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way

Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs

Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads

Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads, and Point of Rocks

US 30, Near Patrick Draw:

Eastbound between Point of Rocks and I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek

Eastbound between I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek and I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd.

US 30, Near Wamsutter:

Eastbound between I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd and Wamsutter

Eastbound between Wamsutter and I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct.

US 30, Near Rawlins:

Eastbound between I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins

Between Rawlins and I-80 Exit 235, Walcott Jct.

US 30, Near Medicine Bow:

Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Hanna Jct.

Between Hanna Jct. and Medicine Bow

Between Medicine Bow and Rock River

US 30, Near Laramie:

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Rock River and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290

Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 and WY 34, Closure Gate

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between WY 34, Closure Gate, and Laramie

Westbound between Laramie and I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.

Westbound between I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. and I-80 Exit 335, Buford

US 30, Near Cheyenne:

Westbound between I-80 Exit 335, Buford and I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd.

Westbound between I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd. and I-80 Exit 359, Junction I-25

US 89, Near Jackson:

Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National park

US 189, Near Evanston:

Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston

Eastbound between Evanston and I-80 Exit 18

US 191, Near Jackson

Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

US 212, Near Cody Due to Seasonal Closure

Between WY 296 and Beartooth Pass

US 287, Near Laramie:

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Laramie and WY 34, Closure Gate

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between between WY 34, Closure Gate and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290

US 287, Near Medicine Bow:

Between Rock River and Medicine Bow

Between Medicine Bow and Hanna Jct.

Between Hanna Jct. and I-80, Walcott Jct.

US 287, Near Rawlins:

Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Rawlins

Between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

WY 225, Near Cheyenne:

Between I-80, Otto Rd. and Cheyenne

WY 789, Near Rawlins:

Eastbound between I-80, Creston Jct. and Rawlins

For the latest updates on road closures, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.