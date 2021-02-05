More Than 350 Miles of I-80 Closed Due to Winter Weather

In Wyoming, much of I-80 is closed due to a Rolling Closure and Winter Weather Conditions. Over 350 Miles of I-80 between Evanston and Cheyenne are closed.

As of 1:30 PM, the estimated reopening times for I-80 were between 10-12 hours.

Many other Wyoming roads are closed due to Rolling Closures, wind, and winter weather conditions.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a Rolling Closure occurs when a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long duration closure. The closure will be "rolled back" to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location with adequate services, However, the road may be open leading away from the affected area.

The closures are as follows:

I-80, Near Evantson:

  • Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Eastbound between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189
  • Eastbound between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd.

I-80, Near Lyman:

  • Eastbound between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
  • Eastbound between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and MM 57, Sweetwater County Line

I-80, Near Granger:

  • Eastbound between MM 57, Uinta County Line and Exit 66, Granger Jct.
  • Eastbound between Exit 66, Granger Jct. and Exit 83, La Barge Rd.

I-80, Near Rock Springs:

  • Eastbound between Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80, Near Patrick Draw:

  • Eastbound between Point of Rocks and Exit 142, Bitter Creek
  • Eastbound between exit 142, Bitter Creek and Exit 158, Tipton Rd.

I-80, Near Wamsutter:

  • Eastbound between Exit 158, Tipton Rd. and Wamsutter
  • Eastbound between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct.

I-80, Near Rawlins:

  • Eastbound between Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins
  • Between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct.

I-80, Near Elk Mountain:

  • Between Exit 235, Walcott Jct. and Exit 255, WY 72
  • Between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd.

I-80, Near Arlington:

  • Between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd. and Arlington
  • Between Arlington and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd.

I-80, Near Laramie:

  • Between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd. and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie
  • Westbound between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Westbound between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd., and Exit 335, Buford

I-80, Near Cheyenne:

  • Westbound between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Westbound between Exit 348, Otto Rd. and Exit 359, Junction I-25

US 30, Near Granger:

  • Eastbound between I-80, Granger Jct. and I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd.

US 30, Near Rock Springs:

  • Eastbound between I-80 Exit 83, La Barge Rd. and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Eastbound between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Eastbound between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Eastbound between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads, and Point of Rocks

US 30, Near Patrick Draw:

  • Eastbound between Point of Rocks and I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek
  • Eastbound between I-80 Exit 142, Bitter Creek and I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd.

US 30, Near Wamsutter:

  • Eastbound between I-80 Exit 158, Tipton Rd and Wamsutter
  • Eastbound between Wamsutter and I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct.

US 30, Near Rawlins:

  • Eastbound between I-80 Exit 187, Creston Jct. and Rawlins
  • Between Rawlins and I-80 Exit 235, Walcott Jct.

US 30, Near Medicine Bow:

  • Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Hanna Jct.
  • Between Hanna Jct. and Medicine Bow
  • Between Medicine Bow and Rock River

US 30, Near Laramie:

  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Rock River and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290
  • Between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290 and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308
  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Divided Highway at Mile Marker 308 and WY 34, Closure Gate
  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between WY 34, Closure Gate, and Laramie
  • Westbound between Laramie and I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Westbound between I-80 Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. and I-80 Exit 335, Buford

US 30, Near Cheyenne:

  • Westbound between I-80 Exit 335, Buford and I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Westbound between I-80 Exit 348, Otto Rd. and I-80 Exit 359, Junction I-25

US 89, Near Jackson:

  • Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National park

US 189, Near Evanston:

  • Eastbound between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Eastbound between Evanston and I-80 Exit 18

US 191, Near Jackson

  • Between Flagg Ranch and the S Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

US 212, Near Cody Due to Seasonal Closure

  • Between WY 296 and Beartooth Pass

US 287, Near Laramie:

  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between Laramie and WY 34, Closure Gate
  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles between between WY 34, Closure Gate and Divided Highway at Mile Marker 290

US 287, Near Medicine Bow:

  • Between Rock River and Medicine Bow
  • Between Medicine Bow and Hanna Jct.
  • Between Hanna Jct. and I-80, Walcott Jct.

US 287, Near Rawlins:

  • Between I-80, Walcott Jct. and Rawlins
  • Between Flagg Ranch and the South Boundary of Yellowstone National Park

WY 225, Near Cheyenne:

  • Between I-80, Otto Rd. and Cheyenne

WY 789, Near Rawlins:

  • Eastbound between I-80, Creston Jct. and Rawlins

For the latest updates on road closures, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.

 

