Riverton Man Wounded After Shooting at Police Officers

Authorities say a Riverton man was shot by police after barricading himself inside a home and firing at officers Wednesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old suspect, who was not named, was receiving medical treatment later Wednesday, according to a statement from the Riverton Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the 1400 Block of Aspen Drive for a report of a hit and run involving a motor vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. The man barricaded himself inside a home, and police proceeded to evacuate nearby residents.

"During the situation, the suspect initiated gunfire toward officers who returned fire," Captain Todd Byerly said in Wednesday's news release. "The suspect did sustain a gunshot wound and is being medically treated at this time."

Byerly said there is no threat to the community in connection with the shooting.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

