Rising Star’s Ballet Repertoire Showcase to perform ‘Les Sylphides’ at KWHS in March
CASPER, Wyo. — The annual performance highlighting Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio’s ballet students is set to take place on Saturday, March 22 at the Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium.
According to a release from Rising Star, the Ballet Repertoire Showcase will feature “Les Sylphides,” a romantic ballet first performed in 1909 with choreography by Michel Fokine and music by Frédèric Chopin.
“Known as a ‘ballet of mood,’ ‘Les Sylphides’ was novel for its time in that it has no storyline, instead evoking a dreamlike atmosphere as dancers embody sylph-like spirits in a moonlit forest,” said the release.
The program will also feature additional performances showcasing the range of students. Those include:
- Classical ballet variations performed by select students
- An excerpt from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” choreographed by Kaori Ogasawara, former dancer with Boston Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
- A contemporary ballet piece to music by the Leftover Cuties
- “The Garland Waltz” from “Sleeping Beauty,” featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic composition in Walt Disney’s adaptation.
The Rising Star Ballet Repertoire Showcase is on Saturday, March 22, starting at 3 p.m. at the Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and can be purchase online here.
Texas Kids And Toddlers Have A New Amusement Park - PEPPA PIG Theme Park
Gallery Credit: PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth