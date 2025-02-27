Rising Star’s Ballet Repertoire Showcase to perform ‘Les Sylphides’ at KWHS in March

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual performance highlighting Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio’s ballet students is set to take place on Saturday, March 22 at the Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium.

According to a release from Rising Star, the Ballet Repertoire Showcase will feature “Les Sylphides,” a romantic ballet first performed in 1909 with choreography by Michel Fokine and music by Frédèric Chopin.

“Known as a ‘ballet of mood,’ ‘Les Sylphides’ was novel for its time in that it has no storyline, instead evoking a dreamlike atmosphere as dancers embody sylph-like spirits in a moonlit forest,” said the release.

The program will also feature additional performances showcasing the range of students. Those include:

Classical ballet variations performed by select students

An excerpt from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” choreographed by Kaori Ogasawara, former dancer with Boston Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

A contemporary ballet piece to music by the Leftover Cuties

“The Garland Waltz” from “Sleeping Beauty,” featuring Tchaikovsky’s iconic composition in Walt Disney’s adaptation.

The Rising Star Ballet Repertoire Showcase is on Saturday, March 22, starting at 3 p.m. at the Kelly Walsh Auditorium. Tickets are $12 and can be purchase online here.

Texas Kids And Toddlers Have A New Amusement Park - PEPPA PIG Theme Park Kids and toddlers now have an amusement park built exclusively for them in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Gallery Credit: PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth