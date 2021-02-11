Rioters Acted on Trump’s ‘Order,’ Democrats Insist in Trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic prosecutors in Donald Trump's impeachment trial say rioters believed they were acting on the “president’s orders” to storm the Capitol to undo Joe Biden's election victory.

The House prosecutors wrapped up their opening arguments Thursday, with the Trump legal team getting its chance to make its case on Friday.

Biden said he believes “some minds may be changed” after gripping video of the deadly siege, but conviction seems unlikely.

The Democrats say terrible trouble like the January attack — or worse — will continue to vex American politics unless Trump is convicted and barred from future office.

Thursday's session followed the previous day's raw and visceral video of last month’s insurrection.