The 11-square-mile Richard Mountain Fire south of Rock Springs is now 30% contained as of Friday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

However, red flag weather conditions -- strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures -- are forecast for the rest of the day, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.

Some road closures in the area remain in effect.

The fire is burning in short grass, brush, sage brush and juniper.

The 250 firefighting personnel are focused on keeping the fire west of Red Creek, south of Clay Basin Road, East of Wyoming Highway 191, and north of Browns Park Road, according to the BLM.

Crews also will be reinforcing and securing fire lines to minimize fire spread potential, mopping up remaining hot spots, and evaluating areas that may require rehabilitation.

The fire is about 7,046 acres, with 30% containment and located about 50 miles south of Rock Springs and five miles north of Dutch John, Utah. The fire has burned in both states.

The closures along Browns Park Road and the “B” portion of the Green River between the Little Hold and Indian Crossing boat ramps have been lifted.

Motorists traveling along Browns Park Road are being asked to drive slowly and be aware that firefighting equipment and personnel are in the area.

The temporary closure along Clay Basin Road remains in effect but is being evaluated.

Closures will be lifted when it is safe for the public to return to the area.

The Richard Mountain Fire began about 2 p.m. Monday.

The cause remains under investigation.

For more information, including closure information, visit the Inciweb website.

