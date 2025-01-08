Rest Eazy: Tributes pour in after death of beloved local musician

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, much of the community was rocked with the news that beloved local musician — and, more importantly, husband, father, son and friend — Brennan Capellas had tragically passed away.

It was something that stopped the world in its tracks for many of his friends and fans, as well as his wife, his family and his children. Almost immediately after the news hit, people took to social media to offer their condolences — and to write about what Brennan meant to them personally:

Similar comments kept pouring in. People posted on Brennan’s Facebook page and on their own pages, trying to make sense of something that just didn’t make any. Friends talked about his character, his heart, his humor. They also talked about his love for music and his immense talent as the front man for Seeds-n-Stems, which grew into EazySide.

In one of his proudest moments, Brennan and his guys got to open for Sublime with Rome. It was the pinnacle of a music career that demonstrated just how talented, just how fun, just how good Brennan was. It was a well-deserved tip of the cap to a guy who had music in his blood from a very young age.

“You introduced me to a whole new world of music,” wrote Cheryl Alexander. “Working at Poor Boys back then and you always made it fun. Way back almost 20 years ago at house parties, playing music and just vibing. Seeing you hit the big stage and open for Sublime with Rome will always be a favorite memory of you. I’ll cherish seeing you play at the Attic. I don’t know what happened but my heart is breaking for your wife and kids man. I’m proud to call you a friend. Rest easy man.”

It was music, really, that bonded Brennan with many of the people in Casper. He built up a name for himself, not only as a musician, but also as somebody that you would see at a show, and he’d be the first person to introduce himself and buy you a drink.

At least, that’s how his friend and fellow musician Wilson Toups remembers him.

Brennan and I had been on the local music scene in different bands while I was growing up and that’s where I got to know him,” Toups said. “Seeds-n-Stems (his band) was a super fun reggae, punk, island vibe group stacked up with local talent. They had such a rad sound and a huge energy that they would bring to the stage. Their fan base was borderline cultish haha, like before I even saw them play I knew who they were and poked fun at it just because people were so die-hard about them, then I watched them play and went ‘Oh shit, ok I get it!!’ He was the front man for that band, and the front man will make or break your group. You can put it down in the studio and make a great record but if you can’t sell it on stage or command the crowd live, you really don’t have a good band in my opinion. Brennan brought so much energy to the stage that it was infecting. The whole band was always 100% into the music, he was 100% into the music, and as a result, the crowd was always into the music. When I got to meet him finally I thought that level of local celebrity would have gone to his head (totally not uncommon at that time for local musicians to forget they lived in the middle of nowhere and think they were on the world stage or something). He wasn’t like that though, always super energetic and friendly, always laughing. Always smiling. Life happens, priorities change, and we grow up. Bands break up, and sometimes music goes to the back burner, which when you lose that creative outlet, usually it makes people get a bit duller, angrier, bitter, I don’t know, that’s at least my personal experience. But he never lost it. He had bands going, and when he didn’t, he’d have his ukulele behind the bar while bartending. He’d be singing karaoke and absolutely crushing it; not to show off, he just knew he could drag a dive bar out of a slump with some feel good songs and a bit of expert showmanship. Even when music wasn’t … involved, that dude was so positive and energetic. I could be in the worst mood in the world, walk in when he was working, spend 10 minutes talking to him, and feel like a completely different person. That type of light and energy is infectious, and you couldn’t help but feel better about whatever was going on after. – Wilson Toups

Brennan had a talent, a very specific talent. And it wasn’t his musicianship, though that was one of them. It wasn’t his skill as a bartender, though that was one of them. Brennan, anyone who knew him can attest, had the unique, unmistakable, beautiful talent of, when talking to a person, making them feel like they were the only person in the room.

That’s what he did with his wife, Brittany. It’s what he did with his friends. And, most importantly, it’s what he did with his children: Keoni, Devyn, Sailor, Daisy, Kai, Kaleo, Baily, Bella, Lucille and Max.

Brennan was a lot of different things to a lot of different people. He was a musician. He was a bartender. He was a friend. But the thing he was the most, the thing he loved the most, was being a husband to Brittany and a father to his children. That was his greatest role, that was his greatest gift. And they are who he leaves behind.

Brennan’s obituary can be read below in full:

Brennan Kanani Capellas: 1977 – 2025

Brennan Kanani Capellas of Casper, Wyoming — born November 18, 1977 — passed away January 3, 2025 at the age of 47.

Brennan was born to a loving mother, Terry Capellas in Hilo, Hawaii. Brennan grew up in a paradise he often spoke highly of. He spent his younger years surfing and fishing and admiring the ocean waves kiss the shore. At a young age, Brennan learned a skill that would prove to be what he was notorious for and that was entertaining people with singing and ukulele playing.

Brennan moved to Wyoming in 2004 and graced our lovely state with a morsel of his Hawaiian outlook. He always had a smile, always had a hug or a high five, he also loved to tell a good “dad” joke. Shortly after his move to Casper he linked up with several local musicians and started the band Seeds N Stems which later would turn to Eazy Side and were well known, well loved, and had an amazing following for the better part of 20 years! I’m sure we will all remember him starting local shows with, “What’s up Casper Town!”

Brennan Kanani Capellas is survived by his wife, Brittany Capellas; his children: Keoni, Devyn, Daisy, Sailor, Kai, Kaleo, Baily, Bella, Lucille, Max; his mother, Terry Capellas-Larson; his brother, Micah Larson (Jaclyn); his grandmother, Susan Maluo-Devera; and his Grand Aunt, Carol Kekola; as well as many friends, loved ones, and fans.

The last three years of Brennan’s life, he found a love for Jesus and started attending Calvary Baptist Church. His services will be held at 1800 South Conwell St, Saturday January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider donating to Max”s Relief Fund to help with Max’s continued health expenses.

Until we meet again, keep in mind we will never see a rainbow if we are looking down. Much love and respect.

Brennan’s band, EazySide, paid tribute to their front man with a photo and a simple, succinct message straight from their hearts: “Rest Eazy, our brother.”

